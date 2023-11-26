Skip to content

This 640-Square-Foot Brooklyn Condo Reflects a Designer’s Many Former Lives                                                         

Great design can transform the smallest of spaces into a palace, and it’s exactly what designer couple Oyin and Jeff Antwi achieved for their condo in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood. Hailing originally from Nigeria and Ghana, the duo embarked on a renovation that incorporated ingenious architectural solutions, along with curvaceous design details and warm colors reminiscent of their West African heritage.. 

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Share