Great design can transform the smallest of spaces into a palace, and it’s exactly what designer couple Oyin and Jeff Antwi achieved for their condo in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood. Hailing originally from Nigeria and Ghana, the duo embarked on a renovation that incorporated ingenious architectural solutions, along with curvaceous design details and warm colors reminiscent of their West African heritage..
This 640-Square-Foot Brooklyn Condo Reflects a Designer’s Many Former Lives
