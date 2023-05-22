iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

18 mins ago 1 min read

There is a great deal more to do on the island than just lounging on the beach all day. It’s an all-rounder destination appealing to different interests, from tiny tots and teens to adventure- and culture-loving ‘big kids’. Port Louis is home to over 70 pieces of street art. The aptly-named Seven Coloured Earths is essentially a small area of rainbow-coloured dunes made up of sand that gives off a distinctive colourful shimmer – seven different colours, to be exact. Visit at sunrise when the coloured earth looks even more surreal, playing tricks on the eye in the shifting light. A thrilling zip-line adventure awaits at the Vallée des Couleurs, where you can appreciate the south coast of Mauritius from the sky.

GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

12 hours ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

12 hours ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

12 hours ago
1 min read

Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism

12 hours ago
1 min read

In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide                                                          

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Indaba  

12 hours ago
1 min read

Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination 

12 hours ago
1 min read

Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region

3 days ago
1 min read

Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

18 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

12 hours ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

12 hours ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

12 hours ago

Share