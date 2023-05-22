Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

There is a great deal more to do on the island than just lounging on the beach all day. It’s an all-rounder destination appealing to different interests, from tiny tots and teens to adventure- and culture-loving ‘big kids’. Port Louis is home to over 70 pieces of street art. The aptly-named Seven Coloured Earths is essentially a small area of rainbow-coloured dunes made up of sand that gives off a distinctive colourful shimmer – seven different colours, to be exact. Visit at sunrise when the coloured earth looks even more surreal, playing tricks on the eye in the shifting light. A thrilling zip-line adventure awaits at the Vallée des Couleurs, where you can appreciate the south coast of Mauritius from the sky.
More Stories
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt
Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage
Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent
Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism
In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide
Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators
Africa’s Travel Indaba
Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination
Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips
The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region
Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa
IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa