Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

There is a great deal more to do on the island than just lounging on the beach all day. It’s an all-rounder destination appealing to different interests, from tiny tots and teens to adventure- and culture-loving ‘big kids’. Port Louis is home to over 70 pieces of street art. The aptly-named Seven Coloured Earths is essentially a small area of rainbow-coloured dunes made up of sand that gives off a distinctive colourful shimmer – seven different colours, to be exact. Visit at sunrise when the coloured earth looks even more surreal, playing tricks on the eye in the shifting light. A thrilling zip-line adventure awaits at the Vallée des Couleurs, where you can appreciate the south coast of Mauritius from the sky.

GETAWAY

Share with your network!