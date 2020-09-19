These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces

Share with your network!

Nigeria has a thriving creative scene, but it isn’t always easy for women’s voices to be heard. As in other historically patriarchal societies, they can be muffled or dismissed, but thankfully there are those who refuse to be silenced. Meet 5 women in a wide range of creative fields, who are finding success in Nigeria and paving the way for other women to follow. Toketemu Ohwovoriole, a multimedia storyteller & journalist; Solis, a singer, songwriter, poet, & muse;Lauretta Yemoja, a beauty artist and rapper/singer; Tiwa Pearl, a dancer and creative; and Oyinkansola Dada, an art curator and founder of art gallery Polartics, talk about their careers.

