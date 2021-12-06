iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

These Sisters Are Reimagining Nollywood for a Younger Audience

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Nollywood is getting a makeover thanks to the fresh perspective of three young women who happen to be sisters. Frustrated by an industry that wouldn’t take them seriously, the Damina sisters launched their own production company, Neptune3 Studios, in 2018. For their first series, New Girl, they focused on what they know best – the true-life experiences of young women – and its huge success is shifting attitudes in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The kinds of stories Neptune3 productions tell aren’t just in one lane. Apart from exploring friendships, school, and family as young adults, they also explore body autonomy and women’s sexuality in their web series. Topics that are considered taboo by most people, especially in Nigeria.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Photo Series Shows How Climate Change has Impacted this South Sudanese Village

3 days ago
1 min read

Push to Formalize African Domestic Workers

3 days ago
1 min read

Malawi Bank to Withhold Bonuses to Unvaccinated Staff

3 days ago
1 min read

Ex Lesotho PM Charged with Murdering Ex Wife

3 days ago
1 min read

Lagosians Say No to Peace Walk Until Justice is Served

3 days ago
1 min read

Kampala and Kinshasa Join Forces to Fight one of the Most Lethal Armed Groups

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Tries New Strategy to Deal with New Variant

3 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Troops Recapture Historic Town of Lalibela

3 days ago
1 min read

Providing Uniform Vaccine Access to Africans and Equitable Pricing

3 days ago
1 min read

Research in the Congo Basin is Filling in Important Pieces of the Complex HIV Puzzle

3 days ago
1 min read

Great Album Covers Designed by African Designers

5 days ago
1 min read

Uganda’s National Carrier Bans Sale of a Local Grasshopper Delicacy Onboard

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

These Sisters Are Reimagining Nollywood for a Younger Audience

13 seconds ago
2 min read

Spurs Climb To Fifth With Comfortable Win Over Norwich

12 hours ago
2 min read

Battling Leeds Snatch Point In Draw With Brentford

12 hours ago
3 min read

Fred Gives Rangnick Winning Start At Man United

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer