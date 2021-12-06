These Sisters Are Reimagining Nollywood for a Younger Audience

Nollywood is getting a makeover thanks to the fresh perspective of three young women who happen to be sisters. Frustrated by an industry that wouldn’t take them seriously, the Damina sisters launched their own production company, Neptune3 Studios, in 2018. For their first series, New Girl, they focused on what they know best – the true-life experiences of young women – and its huge success is shifting attitudes in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The kinds of stories Neptune3 productions tell aren’t just in one lane. Apart from exploring friendships, school, and family as young adults, they also explore body autonomy and women’s sexuality in their web series. Topics that are considered taboo by most people, especially in Nigeria.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!