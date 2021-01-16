These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

Share with your network!

Calling themselves ‘The Critics,’ a group of ten youngsters in Kaduna, Nigeria have been using some very low-tech equipment to create some very high wattage films. Tapping YouTube tutorials on filmmaking and their own incredible imaginations, these kids have created content that is taking social media by storm. The Critics have now morphed into a production company — The Critics Company — and have created more than 20 short films, often telling stories about robots, aliens and people with supernatural abilities. They keep their movies short because they don’t have adequate electricity and data plans to upload long films to the internet. Their productions take anywhere from one week to seven months to shoot, and everyone on the team has a designated role.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!