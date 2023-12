In this video from CNN’s African Voices series, we meet two chefs, who are charting new territory in the world of African cuisine. Bringing the tastes of Benin to France, Michelin-starred chef Georgiana Viou is being hailed as an ambassador of fine African cooking, while Mauritius’ chef Ayushi Gooroochurn is being praised for using his vast repertoire of tastes to create a unique style of cooking.

CNN