iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

These Cash Crops Play a Vital Role in Africa’s Economy and Food Security

49 mins ago 1 min read

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database, agriculture contributes almost 20% to Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy, making it the region’s most significant economic sector. Africa is also home to 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, indicating that the continent has enormous potential for agricultural growth. Cassava is Africa’s most produced cash crop, with a yearly production of nearly 200 million tonnes, accounting for 63% of the global total. Although Africa only represents 5% of global sugar cane production, it is considered a crucial region for future expansion due to its high production potential, low cost, and proximity to European markets. Maize is Africa’s most important cereal crop and a significant staple food for over 1.2 billion people in SSA and Latin America. Yam production is 97% of the global total, with West Africa known as the “yam belt.” Rice is one of the most important basic foodstuffs in West and East Africa, but not enough is being cultivated to account for rapid population growth.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ivorian Technology Entrepreneur and Smartphone Designer Wins World Literacy Award 2023

40 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan-based Network Helps Journalists Become Specialists in the Environmental Beat

42 mins ago
1 min read

Is Rwanda the Right Solution for Boats of Asylum Seekers Arriving on British Shores?

43 mins ago
1 min read

Here are a Few Chatbots Built by Africans that can Function in ChatGPT’s Stead

46 mins ago
1 min read

What Democracy Means for African Voters

47 mins ago
1 min read

South African Paralympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius was Denied Parole

50 mins ago
1 min read

Malian Women are the Backbone of this Beauty Industry

51 mins ago
1 min read

On the Run Brothers Seek Refuge in Central Africa

54 mins ago
1 min read

Cairo’s Skate Culture 

55 mins ago
1 min read

Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize 

1 day ago
1 min read

5 Women-Led Companies Taking African Fashion to the World

1 day ago
1 min read

A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Popular IAB South Africa Insights Series Returns For Another Year

7 mins ago
5 min read

Six Ways To Reduce Your Living Costs In South Africa In 2023

22 mins ago
1 min read

Ivorian Technology Entrepreneur and Smartphone Designer Wins World Literacy Award 2023

40 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan-based Network Helps Journalists Become Specialists in the Environmental Beat

42 mins ago

Share