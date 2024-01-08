These Are the Top Trendsetting Fashion Capitals in Africa                         

African fashion is having a heyday, and the designs are as diverse as the continent itself. As the world turns its eyes toward African style, new design capitals are emerging from Lagos to Joburg and everywhere in between. Kenya’s style sector is a variety of wildlife-inspired designs, ecological fashion projects, and a dedication to highlighting African craftsmanship. Senegal’s coastal gem, Dakar, is a style utopia where tradition and futurism intertwine. With a rich history and cultural scene, Accra’s fashion reflects a deep connection to tradition and an openness to modern influences.

