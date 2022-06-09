These are the Businesses African Entrepreneurs Want to Start the Most

A new survey by ZenBusiness has found that the industries that most attract entrepreneurs vary from country to country and depend on various factors such as infrastructure, business climate, and culture. According to the survey, Personal services are the most-searched-for small business type in 22.7% of African countries, the largest share of any continent. These include interior design in Mauritius, cooking gas refills in South Africa, and photography in Namibia. One factor influencing the aspirations of African entrepreneurs may be the region’s growing waste problem. According to a recent survey, 58% of young Africans are dissatisfied with current recycling efforts on the continent. In Zimbabwe, 80% of respondents are dissatisfied, the largest share of any African country. In Zimbabwe, as well as Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, searches related to starting a recycling business outnumber searches for any other business type.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER | ZENBUSINESS
More Stories
Does the Dash for Gas Spell a Potential Disaster for Africa?
WATCH Climate Transition in an African Context
This Island is Best Explored by Bicycle
Cape Town Theatre Rebrands with a Bang
Africa’s Amazing Natural Wonders
Afrochella is an Event Worth Travelling For
The Most Beautiful Cities in Africa to Run In
25 Documentary Films by African Filmmakers Called Generation Africa is Currently Making Waves
Meza Malonga: The Afro-Fusion Food Making Waves
Thebe Magugu’s New Dresses Pay Homage to Eight South African Tribes
How The Graffiti Girls Kenya Use Public Art to Shine a Light on Gender Based Violence
SAOTA: How Architects From ‘One End of the World’ Created Luxury Homes Around the Globe