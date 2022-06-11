iAfrica

These are the Businesses African Entrepreneurs Want to Start the Most

13 hours ago 1 min read

A new survey by ZenBusiness has found that the industries that most attract entrepreneurs vary from country to country and depend on various factors such as infrastructure, business climate, and culture. According to the survey, Personal services are the most-searched-for small business type in 22.7% of African countries, the largest share of any continent. These include interior design in Mauritius, cooking gas refills in South Africa, and photography in Namibia. One factor influencing the aspirations of African entrepreneurs may be the region’s growing waste problem. According to a recent survey, 58% of young Africans are dissatisfied with current recycling efforts on the continent. In Zimbabwe, 80% of respondents are dissatisfied, the largest share of any African country. In Zimbabwe, as well as Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Mali, searches related to starting a recycling business outnumber searches for any other business type.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER | ZENBUSINESS

