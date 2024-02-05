These Are the 10 Designers to Know from Addis Ababa’s Hub of Africa Fashion Week

Celebrating its 14th anniversary this year, Hub of Africa Fashion Week (HAFW) is the brainchild of brother and sister team, Mahlet and Natanem Teklamariam, who have developed the event into a showcase for African design talent and an incubator for new collaborations between creatives. Mastewal Alemu brings with her a unique wealth of knowledge, coming from a background as a fashion design lecturer. Natanem Wondwossen creates elegant pieces with a focus on craftsmanship and individuality.

VOGUE