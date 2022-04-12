iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

These African States Can’t Afford the Current Food Crisis

18 hours ago 1 min read

Experts are watching for signs of political distress in the Middle East that are heavily dependent on food imports from the Black Sea region, and often provide generous subsidies to the public. And Egypt, the world’s largest buyer of wheat, is already seeing enormous pressure on its huge subsidy program for bread. The country recently set a fixed price for unsubsidized bread after prices spiked and is trying to secure wheat imports from countries like India and Argentina instead. Droughts and conflict in countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Burkina Faso have created a food security crisis for more than a quarter of the continent’s population, the International Committee of the Red Cross said this week. The situation risks getting worse in the coming months, it continued. Political instability has already been building in parts of the continent. A series of coups have taken place in West and Central Africa since the start of 2021.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Climate Change has Made Storms in Southern Africa Worse

18 hours ago
1 min read

Tales from Refugees Stuck in Madagascar

18 hours ago
1 min read

The Invasion of Ukraine Leaves Sour Taste for South Africa’s Citrus Farmers

18 hours ago
1 min read

The First All-women Media House in Somalia Launched

18 hours ago
1 min read

Award-winning Nature Documentary Into the Okavango Available Freely in South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

New Packages to Help Recover Egypt’s Tourism Sector

3 days ago
1 min read

An Itinerary for Your Visit to Zanzibar

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Popular City in Which to Greet the Day

3 days ago
1 min read

Tourism Campaigns Out of the African Continent are Getting Creative

3 days ago
1 min read

New Playground: Nike’s Inspirational Shapa Soweto Sports Centre

3 days ago
1 min read

African Horror Movie Wins at Sundance

3 days ago
1 min read

One of the ‘Most Important Examples of Modernism in Africa’ Under Threat

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Announces Continuous Stage 2 Blackouts Until Friday Morning

4 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Must Be Declared A Disaster Area – Dlamini-Zuma

4 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Clears Mkhize Of Contravening Its Code Of Ethics

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer