These African States Can’t Afford the Current Food Crisis

Experts are watching for signs of political distress in the Middle East that are heavily dependent on food imports from the Black Sea region, and often provide generous subsidies to the public. And Egypt, the world’s largest buyer of wheat, is already seeing enormous pressure on its huge subsidy program for bread. The country recently set a fixed price for unsubsidized bread after prices spiked and is trying to secure wheat imports from countries like India and Argentina instead. Droughts and conflict in countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Burkina Faso have created a food security crisis for more than a quarter of the continent’s population, the International Committee of the Red Cross said this week. The situation risks getting worse in the coming months, it continued. Political instability has already been building in parts of the continent. A series of coups have taken place in West and Central Africa since the start of 2021.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Climate Change has Made Storms in Southern Africa Worse
Tales from Refugees Stuck in Madagascar
The Invasion of Ukraine Leaves Sour Taste for South Africa’s Citrus Farmers
The First All-women Media House in Somalia Launched
Award-winning Nature Documentary Into the Okavango Available Freely in South Africa
New Packages to Help Recover Egypt’s Tourism Sector
An Itinerary for Your Visit to Zanzibar
Africa’s Most Popular City in Which to Greet the Day
Tourism Campaigns Out of the African Continent are Getting Creative
New Playground: Nike’s Inspirational Shapa Soweto Sports Centre
African Horror Movie Wins at Sundance
One of the ‘Most Important Examples of Modernism in Africa’ Under Threat