These African Resorts Marry the Outdoors and Luxury

If you thinking of visiting a hotel where the outdoors are celebrated, then there’s plenty available in Africa. These hotels combine the beauty of the outdoors with luxurious and safe amenities to help you disconnect and re-energise without the worry of being in a confined space with too many people. In the mood for an exotic holiday without the headache? Look no further than this luxury beach resort off the Mozambican coast. You can spend endless days enjoying the fresh breeze and soak up the sun’s rays away from crowded beaches. The resort also offers an array of non-motorised water sports and sailing on a traditional dhow for the more adventurous traveller. Known for its majestic wildlife and fantastic safari adventures, Nairobi also celebrates its natural surroundings. Although this hotel is situated in the heart of Kenya’s capital city, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were out in the wild. The Train on the Bridge launches next month. It is situated in the heart of the Kruger National Park, after all. Visitors to this luxurious and unique train hotel will enjoy unparalleled views of the park and the Sabie River below.

