These African Orators Gave Must Hear TedX Talks

The conversation about investing in African startups changed dramatically over the last four years. We’ve seen such sharp shifts in investors’ behaviours that makes us wonder where exactly the ecosystsem is headed. In his TEDx Talk, Kanamugire Junior, a Rwandan venture builder, proposes his innovative strategy for boosting startup success in Africa. In his TEDx Talk, Forrest Patrick Branch shows the power of bold thinking to transform, inspired by the “Shinkansen Effect” from Japan’s ‘Bullet Train Thinking.’ He uses this idea to tackle structural problems in the DRC’s agribusiness value chain and food systems. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends 40-50 hours of nutrition education for students. However, they only get about 8 hours. And that’s what Juliana Olayanju, founder of FoodNiche, tackles in her Tedx talk.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA