These African Heritage Sites Are Under Threat from Rising Seas, But There’s Still Time to Save Them

As the cradle of civilization, the African continent has a remarkable number of iconic, historic sites, many of which are located in coastal locations. On the shores of North Africa, ancient cities have stood for millennia. The columns of Carthage, in modern-day Tunisia, are a reminder of the once bustling Phoenician and Roman port, and along the coast in what’s now Libya, lie the majestic ruins of Sabratha’s Roman amphitheater. The ancient coral reef of the Seychelles’ Aldabra Atoll in the Indian Ocean, thought to be around 125,000 years old is another one. With global warming and rising sea levels, many are at risk of severe damage from extreme weather events and flooding. A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, says the next 30 years will be devastating for more than 190 spectacular heritage sites that line Africa’s coasts.
SOURCE: CNN
