iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

These African Heritage Sites Are Under Threat from Rising Seas, But There’s Still Time to Save Them

24 seconds ago 1 min read

As the cradle of civilization, the African continent has a remarkable number of iconic, historic sites, many of which are located in coastal locations. On the shores of North Africa, ancient cities have stood for millennia. The columns of Carthage, in modern-day Tunisia, are a reminder of the once bustling Phoenician and Roman port, and along the coast in what’s now Libya, lie the majestic ruins of Sabratha’s Roman amphitheater. The ancient coral reef of the Seychelles’ Aldabra Atoll in the Indian Ocean, thought to be around 125,000 years old is another one. With global warming and rising sea levels, many are at risk of severe damage from extreme weather events and flooding. A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, says the next 30 years will be devastating for more than 190 spectacular heritage sites that line Africa’s coasts.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Leading Egyptian Furniture and Home Goods Marketplace Platform Beefs Offering with German Tech

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa is Working on a Remote Working Visa

1 day ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Airlines On Its Way to Becoming a Global Force in the Logistics Sector

1 day ago
1 min read

A Medical Emergency Gave Birth to this Game-changing Innovation

1 day ago
2 min read

Helping Employees in Nigeria Get Faster Access to their Pay

1 day ago
2 min read

DRC’s Register of Mobile Devices Tax has been a Source of Frustration for Many

1 day ago
1 min read

Uganda is Creating Ripples in High-profile Tech Programs

1 day ago
2 min read

Making Rwanda a Foreign Investment Hub Means Restructuring its Financial Sector

1 day ago
2 min read

Gaborone Wants to Fill the Vacuum Left By Moscow as the Diamond Authority

1 day ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Movie Posters Become Collector’s Items

5 days ago
1 min read

To Experience Kampala in Its Entirety, All of These Experiences are a Must

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

These African Heritage Sites Are Under Threat from Rising Seas, But There’s Still Time to Save Them

24 seconds ago
1 min read

ANC Lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension

1 hour ago
2 min read

De Bruyne And Mahrez Fire Man City To Win Over United

1 hour ago
2 min read

Arsenal Pile Misery On Watford

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer