These 4 Female Musicians are Transforming the Conservative Culture in Nigeria

Alté is Nigeria’s pioneering alternative music scene and one of its latest and greatest cultural exports. What started off as a non-conformist subculture, a rebellion in a conservative country, has become a fully-fledged iconoclastic movement capturing the sounds and styles of a young generation – one that not only thinks outside of the box, but seeks to get rid of parameters altogether. In a male-dominated landscape, four women are flying in the face of industry norms, societal expectations, and Western preconceptions to expand the ever-changing landscape of contemporary African music. Cementing their positions in a suite of trailblazers, visionaries and innovators, Tems, Lady Donli, Wavy The Creator and Amaarae are at the forefront of a movement that’s breaking the mould.
SOURCE: VOGUE
More Stories
Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain
Discover Something Magical on this Train Journey
Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier
Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience
Bermuda’s African Diaspora Heritage Trail
Meet Azawi, Uganda’s Rising Star
Adjaye Associates Reveals the New Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library in Johannesburg
In Accra, Five Designers Are Reinventing Ghanaian Traditions
A New Museum to Bring the Benin Bronzes Home
The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa
Creating the Biggest Gold Producer in Burkina Faso
How to Run African Farms like Factories