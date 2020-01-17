Fri. Jan 17th, 2020

There’s Still Appetite for Mining in Southern Africa

South Africa and Zimbabwe had the biggest mining investment deals, which accounted for about $323.8 million of global mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity in the mining and metals sector in 2019.  The global M&A deals for 2019 were, however, lower than the prior year according to global data and analytics company, GlobalData. Zimbabwe had one top deal, while South Africa recorded about four major M&A deals in the mining and metals sector. Other experts expect subdued investment activity in the South African mining sector, given emerging power challenges and other wider economic problems that could lead to a credit rating downgrade.Source: IOL

