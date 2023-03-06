There’s So Much More to this Fascinating Realm Perched at Africa’s Southernmost Tip

South Africa’s ethnic and cultural diversity influences its cuisine and art in exciting, unexpected ways. Its scenery is stunning, from wave-crashed shorelines and wildflower-carpeted deserts to wildlife-filled bushveld and tropical forests. The country has cosmopolitan cities, charming wine towns and important cultural traditions. Apartheid’s struggles are faced head-on at several important sights. You can hike, surf, kayak, fish, whale watch, horseback ride, dive with sharks and crocodiles and stargaze under some of the planet’s darkest skies.
More Stories
A Sweet Doughy Treat from Britain has Become a Beloved Part of Zimbabwe’s National Cuisine
Researchers have Discovered a New Corridor Inside the Famous Egyptian Pyramid of Cheops
Ghana Leads African Fishing Nations in Making Transformative Commitments
Nigeria’s Top Court Orders Central Bank to Halt its Removal of Old High-denomination Banknotes
Greenpeace Calls Out Multinationals who have Monopolized Africa’s Food Supply
Africa’s Residence by Investment Market is Still New, a Few States are Joining the Fray
Why Advances in Providing Internet Access to People in Africa are Worth Celebrating
African Politicians are Giving the American Push a Cautious Welcome
Using AI Tech to Protect Africa’s Forest Elephants
As Africa’s Internet Revolution Revs Up, so have the Cybercriminals
Uganda’s Growing e-Commerce Space Needs Speedy Intervention
Malian Online Marketplace Gets Boost to Scale across West Africa