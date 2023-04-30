iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

There’s Only One Rule for Riding Out in the Lawless Wastelands of the Skeleton Coast

1 day ago 1 min read

Stay on your horse. Out in the desert expanse you’ll find a whole lot of nothing, and a whole lot of everything. Photographer Teagan Cunniffe joins a stalwart group of horse riders as they head towards the horizon. The five-day route, curated and sold by adventurous horse safari agency Ride the Wild, starts off in the Skeleton Coast National Park where the rib cages of shipwrecks lay picked clean by time and black-backed jackals scavenged for scraps off seal carcasses. The ramshackle ‘civilisation’ of the first campsite, St Nowhere, and rode inland over lichen plains that rose to meet plunging canyons. You’ll work your way deeper into the Dorob National Park, covering between 20km and 40km in four to seven hours of riding each day with a 200km route that hooked back towards the coast, ending at Hentiesbaai.

GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Harlem Institution Reimagines How Americans Interact with the African Continent

1 day ago
1 min read

What is Afro Indie Music?                  

1 day ago
1 min read

The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements 

1 day ago
1 min read

Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance                                 

1 day ago
1 min read

19 Extraordinary West African Restaurants in New York City                                               

1 day ago
1 min read

Providing a Platform for Food and African Artists

1 day ago
1 min read

Most Visitors to Nigeria Wish they had Planned to Stay Longer 

1 day ago
1 min read

A Uniquely All-women Safari Team in Tanzania

1 day ago
1 min read

Exploring the World Sustainably Does Not have to be Difficult

1 day ago
1 min read

White Paper on “The Politics of African Debt Restructuring”

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index

3 days ago
1 min read

What Lessons Might there be for African States from the UK’s Rollercoaster Brexit?

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Harlem Institution Reimagines How Americans Interact with the African Continent

1 day ago
1 min read

What is Afro Indie Music?                  

1 day ago
1 min read

The African Designers Turning Western Waste into Fashion Statements 

1 day ago
1 min read

Senegal, DRC, Tunisia: At Cannes, African Cinema Is Back With a Vengeance                                 

1 day ago

Share