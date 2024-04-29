There’s Only One Rule for Riding Out in the Lawless Wastelands of the Skeleton Coast

Stay on your horse! The five-day route, curated and sold by adventurous horse safari agency Ride the Wild, starts off in the Skeleton Coast National Park where the rib cages of shipwrecks lay picked clean by time and black-backed jackals scavenged for scraps off seal carcasses. Riders will work their way deeper into the Dorob National Park, covering between 20km and 40km in four to seven hours of riding each day with a 200km route that hooked back towards the coast, ending at Hentiesbaai. Long days in the saddle were countered by hot bucket showers and fire-cooked meals by the unflappably talented chef Rayne Brehm.

GETAWAY