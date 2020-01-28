Tue. Jan 28th, 2020

There’s Hope for Malnourished Lions in Sudan

10 mins ago 1 min read

Four Paws, the global animal welfare organization arrived in Khartoum Monday to access the conditions of the cats and other animals. Big cat expert Juno van Zon said the aim was to probe the plight of the animals and determine, with local vets, what could be done to help them. “The purpose of the visit here is first to check out the animals. It’s always difficult to only say from the camera what’s going on, so we are here now with the team to make an assessment how the animals are doing. And our purpose of our visit here is that hopefully we can – together with the cooperation of the wild animal department – that we can perform fact checks and see with local veterinarians here what we can do to improve the condition of the animals that are here”, Zon said.

SOURCE:AFRICA NEWS

