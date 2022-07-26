There’s Deliberate Sabotage At SA’s Power Stations – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are deliberate efforts to destabilise power stations.

He says he was told of the criminal activity during a visit to the Tutuka Power Sation in Mpumalanga.

“I had the occasion to visit the Tutuka power station. This power station has been affected by criminal activities. We had of spares being stolen and these spares being sold back to the power station,” the president said.

“We were told of ongoing theft of oil and damaging of equipment so that Eskom can continue to hire spares from private contractors.

“What is happening at Tutuka and other power stations is deliberate sabotage by well organised criminal syndicates that are destroying the utility and damaging our economy.”

