iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

There’s Been An Improvement in Implementation Of Energy Action Plan – Ramokgopa

Photo: GCIS
13 hours ago 1 min read

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there had been an improvement in the implementation of the energy action plan.

In July last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the plan would play an integral role in increasing energy availability and ending load shedding.

Ramokgopa said that now that he was able to determine energy sources from which electricity would be generated, Eskom’s energy availability factor would likely improve.

With Ramaphosa having recently transferred electricity procurement powers to Ramokgopa, there seems to be hope that the energy availability factor will improve.

Ramokgopa said that now that he was involved in the procurement of energy, Eskom’s electricity generation could see a steady enhancement in the coming months.

“I just came back from Mozambique to procure additional energy that we can get in the short term, this is 80MW and another 1,000MW in six months. That would have not been possible because those powers are not sitting with me.”

He said that Eskom planned to increase the energy availability factor to 60% in the next six months, which may make the process smoother since he is able to lead the procurement of energy.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Waste To Energy: The Solution That Begs To Be Implemented

13 hours ago
1 min read

Stage 4 And 5 Blackouts Until Further Notice

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Appoints Panel To Probe Docking Of ‘Lady R’

2 days ago
1 min read

Economists Predict Moderate Interest Rate Hike After Consumer Inflation Drop

6 days ago
3 min read

Interest Rate Hikes And Home Insurance: How To Navigate The Changes

6 days ago
1 min read

Karpowership Energy Deal Shouldn’t Be More Than Five Years – Ramokgopa

1 week ago
1 min read

Sign Language Moves A Step Closer To Being SA’s 12th Official Language

1 week ago
1 min read

Numsa To Meet Eskom For Third Round Of Wage Talks

1 week ago
3 min read

Changemaker Honoured For Africa Education Nomination

1 week ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident There’ll Be Less Load Shedding ‘Within The Next Few Months’

2 weeks ago
3 min read

G7 Agrees On Ukraine Jets, China ‘Economic Coercion’ Statement

2 weeks ago
1 min read

SA To Purchase Emergency Power To Keep The Lights On – Mashatile

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

There’s Been An Improvement in Implementation Of Energy Action Plan – Ramokgopa

13 hours ago
4 min read

Credit Scores: How And Why You Should Keep Them In Check

13 hours ago
4 min read

Waste To Energy: The Solution That Begs To Be Implemented

13 hours ago
4 min read

Practical Tips For Surviving The Interest Rate Storm

13 hours ago

Share