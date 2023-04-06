iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

There’s a View that Zambia’s Hichilema is Strongly Aligning the Country to the West

15 hours ago 1 min read

This has been evident from his pro-business rhetoric, western education and re-engagement with multilateral financial institutions and partners in the UK, the US and the European Union. But this re-engagement has stopped short of a full pendulum swing. For example, the country retains strong ties to China. Hakainde Hichilema came to power in August 2021 on a promise of domestic economic revival, good governance and a business friendly approach. He set out a new direction for the country’s foreign policy in his inauguration speech. This emphasised economic diplomacy and partnerships across the emerging geopolitical divide between western countries, and China and Russia.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

New Evidence Suggests Africa’s Birth Rates are Falling Fast

15 hours ago
1 min read

How Benin got its Large Volumes of Brass has Long been a Mystery, Until Now

15 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia’s Judicial Appointments Hailed for Breaking the Glass Ceiling

15 hours ago
1 min read

Harare to Look into Reports of Gold Smuggling

15 hours ago
1 min read

A Hated Pest, Water Hyacinth is Proving an Unlikely Ally for Women in Bentiu

15 hours ago
1 min read

Kigali’s Succession Plan

15 hours ago
1 min read

Hundreds of Bille and Ogale Residents are Suing Shell and its Nigerian Subsidiary for Oil Leaks

15 hours ago
1 min read

VC Firm Launches $16m Fund Focused on Egypt’s Fintech Startup Ecosystem

15 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Golfing Sensation 

15 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya Set to Launch its First Operational Satellite Next Week

2 days ago
1 min read

At the Helm of Africa’s First Court Dedicated to Wildlife Crime 

2 days ago
1 min read

Ivorian Cocoa Bean Farmers Expect to Die Poor, Despite Rising Demand for the Raw Material 

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Health for All’ Can Only Be Achieved Through Enabling Equitable Supply Chain Access For Women

13 hours ago
4 min read

Can Technology Fight Fraud?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ramokgopa Says Lifting Of State Of Disaster On Electricity Won’t Affect His Dept

13 hours ago
1 min read

Stay On The Right Side Of The Law This Easter Weekend – Smith

13 hours ago

Share