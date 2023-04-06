There’s a View that Zambia’s Hichilema is Strongly Aligning the Country to the West

This has been evident from his pro-business rhetoric, western education and re-engagement with multilateral financial institutions and partners in the UK, the US and the European Union. But this re-engagement has stopped short of a full pendulum swing. For example, the country retains strong ties to China. Hakainde Hichilema came to power in August 2021 on a promise of domestic economic revival, good governance and a business friendly approach. He set out a new direction for the country’s foreign policy in his inauguration speech. This emphasised economic diplomacy and partnerships across the emerging geopolitical divide between western countries, and China and Russia.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

