There Is No ANC Crisis In The North West – Mabe

There is no crisis in the North West, according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

That’s after the ANC in the province recalled Job Mokgoro, as premier.

Bushy Maape, has been announced as his replacement. He has been elected, despite Mokgoro not resigning yet.

Mokgoro was replaced for allegedly refusing to consult on his deployments in the running of the provincial government.

Mabe says ANC members in the province will follow the decisions taken by the structure once internal processes have played out.

“I can assure you that from where we are sitting, there is no crisis,” he said.

“We are doing everything in our power through our national officials to make sure that we could bring everyone in the province together. It is important that when decisions of the ANC are taken by whatever level of the organisational structure, they are then embraced by everyone.”

Share with your network!