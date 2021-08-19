There Is No ANC Crisis In The North West – Mabe

There is no crisis in the North West, according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.
That’s after the ANC in the province recalled Job Mokgoro, as premier.
Bushy Maape, has been announced as his replacement. He has been elected, despite Mokgoro not resigning yet.
Mokgoro was replaced for allegedly refusing to consult on his deployments in the running of the provincial government.
Mabe says ANC members in the province will follow the decisions taken by the structure once internal processes have played out.
“I can assure you that from where we are sitting, there is no crisis,” he said.
“We are doing everything in our power through our national officials to make sure that we could bring everyone in the province together. It is important that when decisions of the ANC are taken by whatever level of the organisational structure, they are then embraced by everyone.”
More Stories
Eight Suspended While Medupi Probe Unfolds
KZN COVID-19 Infections Rising
NICD Reports 14 728 New Coronavirus Cases
Gauteng Motorists Urged To Renew Licenses
Modack, Kilian Back In The Dock
Sama Warns Medical Professionals From Spreading Unverified Information
Almost R120m Stolen From ATMs During Unrest
Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally
Transnet Seeks Private Investors
Disagreement Over Bid To Postpone Vote
CT Opens Second Mass Vaccination Site
SA Reports 7 983 New COVID-19 Cases