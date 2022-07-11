There are Many other Beautiful Countries in West Africa that Also Merit a Visit

Jessy Bernard is a 31-year-old proud Haitian American who works in marketing. Having relocated to Accra, Ghana, today Jessy still lives among beautiful Black faces. She enjoys exploring the region, and venturing to other West African countries, including Togo. A serious foodie, she dined on various local foods, including Djenkoume served alongside grilled chicken. Djenkoume is a type of cornmeal, a West African “swallow” food that Jessy says reminds her of a much more flavorful version of polenta.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
