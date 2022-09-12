iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Themba Pushes the Futuristic Boundaries of African Dance Music

21 seconds ago 1 min read

Themba is a South African DJ/Producer, whose work is beginning to get global renown. With prominent residencies in Ibiza and Las Vegas, he has become an ambassador of sorts for African sound. Now currently in the middle of his own Ibiza residency, Colours at Club Chinois in Ibiza, we caught up with him this week and he talked us through a playlist featuring his top ten African tracks to coincide with his Heritage EP release, featuring Zombie feat Fela Kuti & Afrika 70 that came out on 2nd Sept on Armada Music.

SOURCE: THE SUN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

House Schalkwyk/Drawbox Design Studio Architects

2 mins ago
1 min read

‘The Woman King’ and Intimate Moments Amid Epic Action 

3 mins ago
1 min read

Most Valuable Player

5 mins ago
1 min read

Thandiwe Muriu’s Photography is a Love Letter to Kenya 

6 mins ago
1 min read

Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth

2 days ago
1 min read

WTO’s Ngozi Calls for Free Trade in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Dozens of Games Studios have Sprung up in Africa in the Past Decade

2 days ago
1 min read

Zambia’s IMF Deal Gives Lessons to Others Who Could Default

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Ambitions to Rise from the Ashes

2 days ago
1 min read

South African Pay TV Company Faces Pressure in Nigeria to Change its Subscription Model

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Expensive African Cities to Rent Property

2 days ago
2 min read

Bridging Gap of Disproportionate Funding for Expat Startups over Local, Black-led Firms

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Themba Pushes the Futuristic Boundaries of African Dance Music

21 seconds ago
1 min read

House Schalkwyk/Drawbox Design Studio Architects

2 mins ago
1 min read

‘The Woman King’ and Intimate Moments Amid Epic Action 

3 mins ago
1 min read

Most Valuable Player

5 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer