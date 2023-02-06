iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

4 hours ago 1 min read

The African fashion industry is exploding, but it can still be difficult for brands to get their well-deserved attention, and consumers often have misperceptions about what defines contemporary African fashion. For anyone looking to get a leg up on the latest, theGrio has developed its own style guide to hook you up with the top talents in African fashion. 

