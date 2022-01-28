iAfrica

Theft And Vandalism Hampering Operations – Eskom

2 hours ago 1 min read

Theft and vandalism on Eskom’s distribution network is becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

That’s the word from the utility’s Chief Operations Officer Jan Oberholzer, who says the power supply to millions of South Africans is at risk.

He says steel towers holding up power lines have been targeted.

That means it’s an interruption to a line that is feeding millions of customers. So this is really something that is difficult to mange and we are trying out best,” he said.

During a briefing on Thursday, the utility said South Africans will have to keep dealing with power outages this year.

Eskom says its power stations are stable but still underperforming.

