Thebe Magugu on the Political Power of Fashion

Thebe Magugu is a South African fashion designer, who created his first collection in 2016, and has received stellar reviews for his unique and expressive designs. With several of his pieces having been acquired by the Met, the museum sat down with him to discuss his inspirations and the power that fashion can wield in the political realm.The collection’s statement piece was the “Girl Seeks Girl” dress. Phathu Nembilwi, the illustrator of the dress, is based here in South Africa. She creates art that celebrates women, the people who raised her, and her friends and community. Her recent work reflected what was happening culturally, so from our respective spaces within the arts we started a conversation about the state of how women are treated in South Africa. We had this idea that women need one another right now.
SOURCE: THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART
Thebe Magugu is a South African fashion designer, who created his first collection in 2016, and has received stellar reviews for his unique and expressive designs. With several of his pieces having been acquired by the Met, the museum sat down with him to discuss his inspirations and the power that fashion can wield in the political realm.The collection’s statement piece was the “Girl Seeks Girl” dress. Phathu Nembilwi, the illustrator of the dress, is based here in South Africa. She creates art that celebrates women, the people who raised her, and her friends and community. Her recent work reflected what was happening culturally, so from our respective spaces within the arts we started a conversation about the state of how women are treated in South Africa. We had this idea that women need one another right now.
More Stories
Liya Wants to Stand Out
Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps
Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More
Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa
Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?
Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa
How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company
Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic
The Number of Children Working Across Mines in Africa is Rising
A Startup that Will Cut the Cost it Takes to Produce Palm Oil