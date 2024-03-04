For three years in a row, the World Travel Awards have recognised Kenya as the World’s Leading Safari Destination. Kenya is the proud home of the world famous Maasai Mara where you can see the Big 5. It is also the place where you can spot the popular wildebeest migration which takes place from July through to October. During this time, more than two million animals migrate from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania to the greener pastures of the Maasai Mara National Reserve. As such, if you’re searching for the safari experience of a lifetime, Kenya has it in store.

