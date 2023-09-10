The World’s Leading Economies are Welcoming Africa as a Permanent Member

The Group of 20 nations agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status in a move aimed at giving the continent a stronger voice on global issues such as climate change and emerging-market debt. Summit host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in New Delhi on Saturday at the start of the two-day meeting of G-20 leaders, embracing Comoros President Azali Assoumani, holder of the AU presidency, and offering him a seat at the table.

