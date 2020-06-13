The World’s First Freddie Mercury Museum is on an African Island

Share with your network!

Thanks to recent biopics, many people now realize that rock legend, Freddie Mercury, was born in Zanzibar, an island off the coast of Tanzania. It’s only fitting then that the first museum dedicated to the Queen frontman should arise here. In the wake of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the hit 2018 film that earned Rami Malek an Academy Award for his portrayal of Mercury, the late singer’s popularity here is also on the rise. Zanzibari businessman Javed Jafferji is co-owner of the Freddie Mercury Museum. Jafferji was a college student in London in the mid-1980s when he first became a fan. “At that time, not many people knew [Mercury] was from Zanzibar,” he says. Even today, many people don’t know about Mercury’s Zanzibari roots, says Jafferji. His goal is to put Stone Town on the rock history map.

SOURCE: CNN

