The World Bank’s Commitment to Digital Transformation in Africa

The banking group is partnering with Smart Africa (www.SmartAfrica.org), to scale up the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) initiative from a national to a regional focus as part of the Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP), in a bid to advance regional integration of digital markets through a USD 20 million grant for 5 years. This scale up will leverage on the existing SADA implementation and AReg4DT program to establish a new generation of policymakers and regulators across Africa, who are individually knowledgeable on how to harness the potential of green and inclusive digital transformation through new approaches to policy and regulation, and who collectively contribute to the establishment of a Single Digital Market in Africa.



SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA