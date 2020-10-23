iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Nearly 20 years after the world’s major chocolate manufacturers pledged to abolish employment abuses, hazardous child labour remains rife in their supply chains, a new study finds. Research from the University of Chicago finds that more than two-fifths (43%) of all children aged between five and 17 in cocoa-growing regions of Ghana and Ivory Coast – the world’s largest cocoa producers – are engaged in hazardous work. In total, an estimated 1.5 million children work in cocoa production around the world, half of whom are found in these two West African nations alone. Hazardous work includes the use of sharp tools, working at night and exposure to agrochemical products, among other harmful activities. The report, commissioned by the US Department of Labor, notes that the overall proportion of children working has gone up by 14 percentage points in the past decade. The increase is accompanied by a 62% rise in production over the same period. The findings raise difficult questions for industry in particular. Back in 2001, big brands such as Nestlé, Mars and Hershey signed a cross-sector accord aimed at eliminating egregious child labour. Despite missing deadlines to deliver on their pledge in 2005, 2008 and 2010, they continue to insist that ending the illegal practice remains their top concern.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

4 mins ago
1 min read

A Case for African States To Invest in Accurate Data for Ratings Agencies

8 mins ago
1 min read

East African Innovators Adapt to New Educational Needs

11 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Slows Africa’s Goals for Power Generation

14 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Missed Opportunity

17 mins ago
1 min read

The African States Who Received the Lion’s Share of FDI in 2019

19 mins ago
2 min read

Nigerian Youths Successfully Used Home Grown Tech Innovations to Fund the #EndSARS Protests

25 mins ago
2 min read

How to Solve Africa’s Infrastructure Gap

29 mins ago
1 min read

Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity

1 day ago
1 min read

Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria

1 day ago
2 min read

Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Case for African States To Invest in Accurate Data for Ratings Agencies

8 mins ago