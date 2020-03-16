Mar 16, 2020

The Women Who Made it Out of Boko Haram Alive

Mar 16, 2020 1 min read

As captives of Boko Haram, one of the deadliest terror groups on earth, women have been dispatched for the grimmest of missions: go blow up a mosque and everyone inside. Six young women wanted to get rid of their bombs without killing anyone, including themselves. One of them, Balaraba Mohammed, then a 19-year-old who had been blindfolded and kidnapped by Boko Haram a few months earlier, came up with a plan: They removed their headscarves and tied them into a long rope. Ms. Mohammed attached the bombs and gingerly lowered them into the well, praying it was filled with water.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

