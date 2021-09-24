The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa

Outside Mariama Sonko’s home in the Casamance region of southern Senegal pink shells hang on improvised nets that will be placed in mangroves to provide a breeding spot for oysters. Normally, women collecting oysters chop at the branches – a method that can harm the mangroves. But these nets allow them to harvest sustainably, says Sonko, who is trying to revolutionise agriculture in west Africa. Sonko, 52, heads Nous Sommes la Solution (NSS, We are the Solution), an ecofeminist movement of more than 500 rural women’s associations in Senegal, Ghana, Burkina Faso, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Mali. The movement promotes sustainable agroecology and fights large-scale industrial farming. “We promote agroecology and food sovereignty in Africa. Women are invaluable actors for the development of the rural areas,” she says. “We want to valorise this tireless work of women who are concerned about the environment and the health of their families. They have always worked in agriculture, and they do not use the products that ruin the ecosystem nor the health of humans.”
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
A Wide Range of African Organisations have Come together to Demand Change
Nairobi Sees Rising Poaching Incidents
Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet
African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly
Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities
When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President
China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations
Namibian Protesters Call for Talks Before Accepting Berlin’s Deal
Nigeria has been Grappling with a Growing Drug Problem
Kigali Snubs Belgium Over Jailed Hotelier
How African States Can Take Advantage of the Growing Demand of Cashews
Proceeds from Seized Assets to Fund Malabo’s Vaccination Programme