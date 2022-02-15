iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Women at the Forefront of Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Revival

7 hours ago 1 min read

Sierra Leone relies heavily on agriculture, which employs more than 60 percent of the population and accounts for almost half of the gross domestic product. Women represent about 70 percent of Sierra Leone’s agricultural workforce. But farmers typically rely on shifting, upland agriculture, which results in low yields, food loss and environmental damage. Earlier, farmers in Matagelema would cut down trees without de-stumping them, burn the land, and “broadcast” the seeds in a scattershot method. The flaws in that agricultural system have contributed to a shortage of food in Sierra Leone – worsened by inflation, COVID-19 pandemic and climate change – grow from 49 percent in 2010 to only 57 percent in 2020, according to Food Security and Nutrition Working Group data. In 2020, about 150 women in Matagelema formed a women’s association and moved to work on inland valley swamps, an overlooked yet abundant ecosystem that has the potential for very high agricultural yields. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the yield in Matagelema’s swamps is 2 metric tonnes of rice per hectare – more than triple the 0.6 metric tonnes average for uplands.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Liberia at 200

7 hours ago
1 min read

Paystack Founder Invests in Community Football to Give Back

7 hours ago
1 min read

What Really Happened in Guinea Bissau?

7 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana Farmers Set to Diversify their Activities to include Keeping Small Game 

7 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’ On the Wrong Side of the Law

7 hours ago
1 min read

Will Moody’s Entry into the Domestic Market Address Negative Analyst Biases against African Countries?

7 hours ago
1 min read

How Blockchain Transformed Zimbabwe’s Beef Export Market

7 hours ago
1 min read

Broken Promises Leaves Sudanese Woman Disillusioned

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Money Is In, Now for African States to Sign on the Dotted Line

7 hours ago
1 min read

The Parisian Neighbourhood with African Flair

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Most Scenic Trails

2 days ago
1 min read

The Rainy Season in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Bergrivier Region Named Adventure Capital Of The West Coast

3 hours ago
4 min read

SABMR Plea: Still No Match For 14-Month Old Gracey And Time Is Running Out

3 hours ago
4 min read

South Africa’s 30X30 NOW Campaign Launches

3 hours ago
4 min read

How Far Away Is the Public Sector From Reaching Its ‘Digital Destination’?

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer