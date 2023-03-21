iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Women and Caregivers behind Uganda’s Model for Palliative Care

30 seconds ago 1 min read

About 70 percent of the 2,000 patients on Hospice Africa Uganda’s programme have cancer, and some are HIV positive too. Few can afford tests or treatment for their conditions and, even when they can, it is not uncommon for doctors to misdiagnose or fail to prescribe adequate pain relief. HAU was founded in 1993 by Irish doctor Anne Merriman, who still lives in Kampala, though, at 87, has stepped back from the day-to-day running of the organisation. Today, HAU is run by a team of just over 70 health professionals and admin staff across three city sites: Kampala, Mbarara and Hoima in the west. But drastic cuts in funding have left HAU’s already tight resources even more stretched. Health spending in Uganda is just 2.3 percent of GDP, well below the 15 percent agreed by African governments in 2001. The result is a health system ill-equipped to meet the universal health care goals, where hospitals are desperately understaffed, the poor cannot access treatment and the rich travel abroad in search of cures. 

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tunisian President’s Speech was Essentially the “Great Replacement” Theory, but with a Local Twist

3 mins ago
1 min read

The UN’s Largest Annual Gathering on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Tackles the Gender Digital Divide

5 mins ago
1 min read

Challenges And Opportunities – Global Survey Results On Women’s Tech Careers

7 mins ago
1 min read

WHO Director’s Insights on Health in Africa and the IIAG Results

8 mins ago
1 min read

Best Style Moments of Tems     

1 day ago
1 min read

To the World 

1 day ago
1 min read

From ‘The Woman King’ to Netflix’s ‘African Queens’ – How Africa’s History Went Pop 

1 day ago
1 min read

Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

1 day ago
1 min read

Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

1 day ago
1 min read

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

1 day ago
1 min read

When to Visit Malawi

1 day ago
1 min read

The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Women and Caregivers behind Uganda’s Model for Palliative Care

30 seconds ago
1 min read

Tunisian President’s Speech was Essentially the “Great Replacement” Theory, but with a Local Twist

3 mins ago
1 min read

The UN’s Largest Annual Gathering on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Tackles the Gender Digital Divide

5 mins ago
1 min read

Challenges And Opportunities – Global Survey Results On Women’s Tech Careers

7 mins ago

Share