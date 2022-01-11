iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Woman Who Brought Ankara to the Socials

19 seconds ago 1 min read

Vibrant. Intricate. Versatile. These are some of the words that come to mind when thinking about Ankara, one of Africa’s most popular fabrics. With roots in Dutch and Indonesia, the fabric has come a long way from gaining reception in West Africa in the 1880s to invading global fashion in recent years. Several things led to this invasion; a rebound of textile industries in Africa, affordability and availability of the fabric, innovative designers and stylists, and social media. Social media has democratized fashion and, in that sense, opened a world of opportunities in a world it made smaller. Fashion designer, stylist, and Founder of All Things Ankara, Nicolette Orji, popularly known as Nikki Billie Jean, knows a thing or two about this. When Nicolette launched @allthingsankara on Instagram in August 2012, only wanted to fill a gap. There were not enough platforms highlighting African print fashion back then, so she created what has turned out to be a multifaceted Ankara print fashion and entertainment brand, consisting of an online publication, shop, and marketplace.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The World’s Biggest Miner Invests in Tanzania’s Mines

6 mins ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Set for the Polls

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Regional Origins of Africa’s Graduates

13 mins ago
1 min read

Gems Coming from the African Cup of Nations

14 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Ongoing Crisis Shows No Signs of Ceasing

16 mins ago
1 min read

ECOWAS’ Hardened Stance towards Mali

19 mins ago
1 min read

The EU is Lifting Air Travel Bans on Southern African Countries

22 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda has Ended the World’s Longest School Closure

28 mins ago
1 min read

New Players in Nigeria’s Oil Fields

2 days ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

2 days ago
1 min read

A Guideline Guinea Can Use to Manage its Resources

2 days ago
1 min read

African Women Grab Opportunities Offered by the Gig Economy

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Woman Who Brought Ankara to the Socials

19 seconds ago
1 min read

The World’s Biggest Miner Invests in Tanzania’s Mines

6 mins ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Set for the Polls

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Regional Origins of Africa’s Graduates

13 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer