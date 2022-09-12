‘The Woman King’ and Intimate Moments Amid Epic Action 

Although Hollywood director Gina Prince-Blythewood has made a name for herself in rich, character-driven films, she’s now about to release her largest film to date, which will take her work to an entirely new level. For ‘The Woman King,’ an epic based on a true story about a band of female African warriors, she was determined to marshall the breadth and depth of her capabilities to honor this important moment in African history.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

