iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

‘The Woman King’ and Intimate Moments Amid Epic Action 

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Although Hollywood director Gina Prince-Blythewood has made a name for herself in rich, character-driven films, she’s now about to release her largest film to date, which will take her work to an entirely new level. For ‘The Woman King,’ an epic based on a true story about a band of female African warriors, she was determined to marshall the breadth and depth of her capabilities to honor this important moment in African history.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Most Valuable Player

1 min ago
1 min read

Thandiwe Muriu’s Photography is a Love Letter to Kenya 

3 mins ago
1 min read

Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth

2 days ago
1 min read

WTO’s Ngozi Calls for Free Trade in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Dozens of Games Studios have Sprung up in Africa in the Past Decade

2 days ago
1 min read

Zambia’s IMF Deal Gives Lessons to Others Who Could Default

2 days ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Ambitions to Rise from the Ashes

2 days ago
1 min read

South African Pay TV Company Faces Pressure in Nigeria to Change its Subscription Model

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Expensive African Cities to Rent Property

2 days ago
2 min read

Bridging Gap of Disproportionate Funding for Expat Startups over Local, Black-led Firms

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria Lost its Crown as Africa’s Largest Crude Producer

2 days ago
1 min read

Bold Actions are Needed to Transform the Way Africa Produces and Consumes Food

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

‘The Woman King’ and Intimate Moments Amid Epic Action 

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Most Valuable Player

1 min ago
1 min read

Thandiwe Muriu’s Photography is a Love Letter to Kenya 

3 mins ago
3 min read

British Soccer Criticised For Cancelling Play After Queen’s Death

21 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer