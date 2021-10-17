iAfrica

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

Selected from more than 50 000 entries across 96 countries, the winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition have been revealed. Winner, photojournalist story award. The healing touch, from community care, by Brent Stirton, South Africa. The director of the Lwiro Primate Rehabilitation Centre, in Kinshasa, cuddles a chimp orphaned by the bushmeat trade. Young chimps are given one-to-one care to ease their psychological and physical trauma. These chimps are lucky, as fewer than one in 10 orphans are rescued. Winner, portfolio award Face-off, from Cichlids of Planet Tanganyika, by Angel Fitor, Spain Two male cichlid fish fight over a snail shell in Lake Tanganyika. Inside the half-buried shell is a female ready to lay eggs. For three weeks, Fitor monitored the lake bed looking for such disputes. The biting and pushing last until the weaker fish gives way.

