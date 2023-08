Argue as they might about who has the best jollof, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal had to eat humble pie this week when Gambia was named as the winner of the best jollof at the annual West Africa Food Festival. Gambia beat Liberia to second place, ahead of 13 other West African countries in the Jollof category. The Gambian team, headed by a popular chef called Saikou Bojang, also won in the vegan category.

