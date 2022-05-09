The Wild Side of Mauritius

On the northeast of Mauritius lies an islet called Ile d’Ambre, one of the last remaining wildlife sanctuaries on the island, right across an unassuming bay. This bay serves as a launchpad as you first navigate a few fishing boats before paddling towards a wall of green. It is only when you get closer to them that the twisted roots coming out of the water become apparent. Ile d’Ambre is one of the last natural strongholds left on Mauritius, where the Mauritian Forestry Service estimates that only 2% of the island’s indigenous forests remain. Interestingly, this little islet is thought to be the place where the last dodo was killed. Mangrove forests provide important habitats for various plant and animal life forms and even though they only cover 0.5% of the world’s ocean surface area, they are estimated to bury 70% of the carbon sequestered in the ocean.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
Skating through Mozambique
The Most Luxurious Restaurants in Africa to Bookmark for your Travel this Year
Did You Know that there is also an African Venice?
June is Best for Hiking to Gorilla Sanctuaries in Rwanda
Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine
Luxury Fashion House, Gucci, Collaborates with Cinthia Sifa Mulanga for Its Latest Campaign
Nations of Nostalgia: African Music, Across the Diaspora
Nollywood Stars Turn Out for Netflix Premiere of Blood Sisters
The New Vanguard: South Africa’s Rising Stars in Fashion
Artisanal and Small-scale Mining in Africa has Grown Significantly in Recent Decades
Top 3 Trading Apps available to Kenyan Traders Right Now
Dangote’s New Business Came at the Right Time