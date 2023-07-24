The Western Cape Govt Aims to Build R1 Trillion Economy

The Western Cape government intends to establish an R1 trillion provincial economy over the next 12 years while also creating a million jobs.

Premier Alan Winde, Finance MEC Mireille Wenger, and Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers announced the province’s growth for jobs strategy in Cape Town on Monday.

The provincial government emphasized the significance of expanding the private sector to create more jobs.

This, according to Wenger, can be accomplished by ensuring that the private sector has access to electricity, water, infrastructure, skills, and technology.

“In energy, for example, we have a billion-rand plan to help the province become more energy resilient, which will, of course, help the economy.” In terms of infrastructure, we have an R30 billion plan for the next three years, and the same is true for economic growth. We are pooling all of our resources in order to carry out this approach.”