The Voice SA Finalist Soars High With International Track

He captured the audience as well as the vocal coaches of the hit show, The Voice SA season 3 with a jaw-dropping rendition of the song, Feeling Good by Nina Simone. Eon Le Roux who is one of the top 5 finalists of The Voice SA is now representing South Africa on an international stage with a new dance single Walk away.

His powerful vocals combined with the skills and talent of Kevin Moreno an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) producer from Russia, showcases a match made in heaven. “I am proudly South African and am privileged to represent my country on an international platform. I believe that collaborations such as this are conduits for displaying the quality of South African musicians which demands that the world should recognise us internationally”, says Eon.

Walk away was birthed from the ongoing profound and widespread epidemic known as gender-based violence (GBV). This epidemic presents a real and daily threat not only to South Africans but to people across the world and impacts almost every aspect of life.

Walk away seeks to encourage and empower those who falsely believe there is nothing that can be done. “I personally hope and believe that this song will empower those who find themselves as victims of GBV to take back their power, to find the courage to walk away and start living”, says Eon.

This song will be an anthem bringing hope to all. It is available on all digital platforms.

