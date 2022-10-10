The Vogue Guide to Shopping in Accra

Ghana’s capital city, Accra, is a hotbed of creative activity spanning the worlds of art, music, cooking, and especially fashion. For the latest designs, the city offers a broad range of boutiques that cater to an array of styles. Shopping in Accra has undergone a seismic shift thanks to the pioneering role of retailers such as Viva Boutique. The multibrand luxury retail experience is located in the hip Osu neighborhood and is home to international brands such as Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, MaxMara, and many more. Located along the switchback road in bougie Cantonments, the Lotte comprises two floors of compartmentalized retail space. It is Accra’s biggest luxury retail concept store by size and variety of merchandise. If your shopping needs transcend clothing to home goods, NuAfropolitan is a great place to look. Wild Gecko may suffice as your one-stop shop for a chic ethnic look and traditional accessories.

SOURCE: VOGUE

