iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

The Vogue Guide to Shopping in Accra

13 hours ago 1 min read

Ghana’s capital city, Accra, is a hotbed of creative activity spanning the worlds of art, music, cooking, and especially fashion. For the latest designs, the city offers a broad range of boutiques that cater to an array of styles. Shopping in Accra has undergone a seismic shift thanks to the pioneering role of retailers such as Viva Boutique. The multibrand luxury retail experience is located in the hip Osu neighborhood and is home to international brands such as Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, MaxMara, and many more. Located along the switchback road in bougie Cantonments, the Lotte comprises two floors of compartmentalized retail space. It is Accra’s biggest luxury retail concept store by size and variety of merchandise. If your shopping needs transcend clothing to home goods, NuAfropolitan is a great place to look. Wild Gecko may suffice as your one-stop shop for a chic ethnic look and traditional accessories.

SOURCE: VOGUE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Meet the Ghanaian Biker Community Led by Women

13 hours ago
1 min read

West African Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Finding Wider Audiences  

13 hours ago
1 min read

Artist Mama Nike: ‘I Found a Way to Make Us Women Powerful, by Being Able to Make Money’

13 hours ago
1 min read

Francis Kéré Unveils a Multipurpose Playground in Kampala, Uganda

13 hours ago
1 min read

St. James Beach Refurbishment Project

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Lot More to Moroccan Cuisine than Couscous and Tajines

13 hours ago
1 min read

Cruising in Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Is Afrochella Still Happening?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Here are the Top Hotels and Resorts in Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Former Head of UNECA Takes the Helm of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility

1 day ago
1 min read

Google Wants to Tap into the African Concept of ‘Ubuntu’

2 days ago
1 min read

Ten Best Airlines in Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Vogue Guide to Shopping in Accra

13 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Ghanaian Biker Community Led by Women

13 hours ago
1 min read

West African Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Finding Wider Audiences  

13 hours ago
1 min read

Artist Mama Nike: ‘I Found a Way to Make Us Women Powerful, by Being Able to Make Money’

13 hours ago

Share