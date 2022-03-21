The Vibrant Footwear Collaborative Spotlighting South African Creativity

The international shipping behemoth DHL Express isn’t ordinarily associated with fashion, but it’s been making a mark in that space thanks to some interesting partnerships. Most recently, it collaborated with South African fashion team, Veldskoen, to issue a new, limited edition shoe. Launching this week comes a wild new shoe dubbed ‘Dear Everyone’. Handcrafted in Durban, South Africa, the mid-top style features a vibrant mural to the upper bearing the project’s unique message, as envisioned by local artist Reggie Khumalo. Details come via dual logo branding, a soft suede toe-cap, and punchy laces, while a small South African flag trim demonstrates the style’s heritage and completes the picture.
SOURCE: DAZED
