The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull

3 mins ago 1 min read

With its vast mountain ranges, sandy beaches and towering forests, Cape Town is a place where the natural world dominates, imploring visitors to stop and soak it all in. The southernmost city of Africa has an unofficial motto: “Slow down it’s Cape Town.” But these words have taken on new meaning during the Covid-19 pandemic. Everything ground to a halt back in March, when the long winter lockdown to fight off the first wave of coronavirus in the country began. Now, with summer in full swing, locals have been cautiously letting the sunshine in as the country battles its second coronavirus wave. Last month, South Africa became the first African nation to record more than one million Covid-19 cases. Although its borders opened to international travelers in November to jumpstart tourism over the summer, a new variant of Covid-19 prompted nations to suspend flights in and out of South Africa in January.

SOURCE: CNN

