The US Imposes Sanctions on Three Sudanese Firms it Accused of being Directly Connected to Warring Forces in Sudan

The sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department block all property and entities in the U.S. belonging to Alkhaleej Bank Co Ltd; Zadna International Co for Development Ltd; and Al-Fakher Advanced Works Co. Ltd. In a news release, the department said both Alkhaleej and Al-Fakher had direct ties to the RSF, with Al-Fakher being a key component of the paramilitary’s lucrative gold export business. Zadna is run by the army and helps provide revenue for a military-run weapons company that already has been sanctioned by the U.S., the Treasury Department said. Wednesday’s sanctions are the latest Washington has imposed on Sudan’s leaders and companies, in a bid to pressure the two sides to end the conflict. High profile individuals targeted include former Foreign Minister Ali Karti and a brother of Dagalo.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST

